Martha Stewart’s Easy & Flavorful Muffin Recipe Will ‘Brighten Everyone’s Morning’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart just made breakfast fun and easy for the whole family with this refreshing muffin recipe! On May 14, Stewart posted a mouth-watering snapshot of the colorful muffins we’re itching to try out ASAP.

She posted the photo of the corn muffins to her Instagram page with the caption, “Strawberry and rhubarb are a famous pairing, but the blueberry is also a stellar dance partner to rhubarb. These easy muffins come together in one bowl so you can brighten everyone’s morning with a batch of these treats. Get the recipe in our May issue or at the link in bio! 📷: @johnny_miller_ recipe + food styling: @sarahcarey1 prop styling: @tanyagraff1.”

For the scrumptious recipe, you need quite a few ingredients like all-purpose flour, rhubarb, kosher salt, blueberries, and vanilla extract, to name a few. Now, the best part of this recipe is that it only takes a little over two steps to complete and you can enjoy them in a little over an hour.

You start by lining a 12-cup muffin tin with baking cups for prepping and within no time, you’ll be baking them for up to 30 minutes.

Per Stewart, if you want the rhubarb and blueberries to be seen on top like the photo, save some to the side to add to the top before baking.

Get Stewart’s full recipe for Rhubarb-Blueberry Corn Muffins HERE.

And grab one of Stewart’s bestselling cookbooks on Amazon called Martha Stewart’s Appetizers: 200 Recipes Cookbook

.

Martha Stewart's Appetizers: 200 Recipes Cookbook $14.79, originally $27.50 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money: