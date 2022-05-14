Martha Stewart’s ‘Elevated Take On Green Eggs & Ham’ Is Perfect For Both Parents & Children Alike

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart just dropped an “elevated take” on Green Eggs and Ham. Yes, you read that right. And here’s the thing, it looks like an absolutely delicious breakfast dish.

On May 13th, Stewart posted a video of one of her past Martha Bakes segments on PBS that has left her fans a bit confused. She posted the food video with the caption, “Consider this an elevated take on green eggs and ham. Fill a pate brisee with this colorful filling that’s perfect for a spring brunch when fresh peas are plentiful.”

For this unique Spring dish, you need to grab quite a few ingredients like all-purpose flour, olive oil, peas, eggs, and cooked ham. While the four-step recipe may seem daunting at first, it’ll be over in a snap!

Per the recipe, you start by preheating the oven to 400 degrees and rolling out the dough. After some time, you will be sprinkling in the ham into the mixture before baking.

Get Stewart’s full recipe for Pea and Ham Quiche dish HERE and snag Martha Stewart’s Appetizers: 200 Recipes Cookbook,

now nearly 50 percent off on Amazon.

Now you may be asking yourself, “What about the crust?” Well, that’s another recipe on its own that consists of only four ingredients. You start by pulsing some of the ingredients in a food processor and then after some time, shape it into disks. Stewart noted that this dough can be frozen for up to a month if need be. For the dough recipe, check out the full Pate Brisee for Pea and Ham Quiche recipe HERE.

