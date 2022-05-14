You’ll Wanna Grab Giada De Laurentiis’ Easy-To-Make Cocktail For Every Summer Meal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Giada De Laurentiis just reminded us that this summer may be the best one for us yet. From the summer parties ahead to the delicious and simple recipes, we’ll make sure we feel like Queens this season. To top it off, De Laurentiis’ new cocktail recipe may just be our go-to for the next few months.

On May 13th, De Laurentiis posted a gorgeous and vibrant photo of a new, simple cocktail to her Instagram page @thegiadzy. She posted it with the caption, “Do as they do on the Amalfi Coast and whip up a batch of limoncello! This aperitivo is so easy to make, and there’s nothing like an ice-cold shot of it before dinner in spring and summer.”

For that perfect summer cocktail, you only need four ingredients, with the stars of the show being a bunch of lemons and vodka. Doing this recipe is as simple as it gets. Even if this is your first ever recipe you’re following, you can do it in a breeze.

You start by peeling the lemons with a vegetable peeler and within no time, you’re straining the homemade limoncello through a mesh strainer.

Something to keep in mind is that you can seal the limoncello in bottles for at least four hours before serving. Then you can save this drink for up to a month!

Check out De Laurentiis’ full Homemade Limoncello recipe HERE and if you want to, grab De Laurentiis’ new bestselling cookbook Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out for more delicious recipes!

