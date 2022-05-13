According to Giada De Laurentiis, This Is The Italian Condiment You’ll Be Reaching For All Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There aren’t a lot of condiments that can be used for both dinner and dessert, but Giada De Laurentiis wants to change all that. Would you put barbecue sauce on cupcakes? Probably not. Would you put marshmallow fluff on grilled ribs? Also probably not. But there’s an Italian condiment that you can pair with cupcakes, grilled ribs, and yes, even marshmallow fluff, and De Laurentiis is spreading the word. It’s Italian Cherry Balsamic, and it’s the bottle you’re going to be reaching for while cooking all your summer favorites.

Specifically, De Laurentiis says that this syrupy cherry vinegar is delicious on gelato, panna cotta, and added to buttercream frosting. But it’s not just for sweet desserts. It’s amazing drizzled over grilled chicken or used as a glaze for roasted salmon

She recommends Ponti Cherry Condiment, which is a blend of grape must, concentrated black cherry juice, and apple vinegar. It’s part of the brand’s “rich and creamy” line, which refers to the texture and flavor of the condiment. It’s thick and syrupy, tart and sweet, and the secret ingredient your marinades, barbecue sauce, and salad dressing have been missing.

If you really want to treat yourself, you could even upgrade to this dark cherry balsamic from Massimo Bottura,

the three Michelin-starred Italian restaurateur and chef. It’s actually aged in cherry wood barrels, and pairs balsamic vinegar of Modena with Vignola cherries. According to the reviews, it’s thick and gooey, and tastes great on everything from vanilla ice cream to Parmigiano Reggiano and duck.

If you’re not a huge fan of cherries, you could also try a raspberry balsamic.

It can be used in all of the same sweet and savory applications as De Laurentiis’ recommended cherry vinegar — just look for one made with real raspberry juice, like this bottle from Filippo Berio.

Armed with your fruity new balsamic vinegar, your usual summer menu, from ice cream to barbecue, is about to get a major upgrade.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty:



