Aldi’s New Kitchen Accessories Look Just as Chic as Something You’d Find at Williams & Sonoma, But Everything Is Under $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Comfort food season, we’re kissing you goodbye. It’s summer, which means it’s time to brighten up and refresh our kitchens. It starts with the ingredients, as the best spring and summer produce finally makes its way to farmer’s markets and grocery stores, but the summer refresh for your kitchen shouldn’t stop there. It’s also time to reorganize and replenish, and to add some summery color to your home. Thankfully, Aldi knows it’s time too, and they just released a whole slew of pretty and functional summer kitchen accessories that are all under $20.

First up? Floral resin knife sets from Crofton. Each set includes six knives and six sheaths to keep the blades protected and sharp when they’re being stores. They remind us of the Pioneer Woman’s Sweet Romance 3-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Sets,

which are a pretty dupe if you don’t live near an Aldi.

Courtesy of TPW, Ltd.

The Pioneer Woman Sweet Romance 3-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Set $24.79 Buy now Sign Up

We’re also losing it over Aldi’s gorgeous lemon-motif kitchen towels and drying mat from Huntington Home. They look just like these Meyer Lemon Towels from Williams Sonoma, which cost $21.95. At Aldi, you can get a two-pack for just $4.99.

Courtesy of Williams Sonoma.

Williams Sonoma Meyer Lemon Towels, Set of 2 $21.95 Buy now Sign Up

If Williams Sonoma is too pricey, and you don’t have an Aldi near you, not to worry. We also found this affordable 4-pack of kitchen towels

that features a lemon print, along with several other sunny yellow print towels.

Courtesy of KAF.

KAF Home Pantry Lemons All Over Kitchen Dish Towel Set $14.99 Buy now Sign Up

Aldi is also offering up some affordable cutting boards made of beautiful olive wood, an expandable spice rack that’s painted with a blue and purple floral design, some truly gorgeous floral tea pots, and some chic storage bins that are perfect for holding onions, potatoes, and other kitchen items. We love the bins so much that we even found some metal storage basket look-alikes online,

for people who don’t live near an Aldi.

Courtesy of Deayou.

Deayou Metal Storage Basket $19.79 Buy now Sign Up

We were already planning on heading to Aldi this week for groceries, but we have a feeling our kitchen is about to get surprised with a major summer refresh, thanks to these stylish and affordable kitchen accessories.

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

Watch: How to Clean a Le Creuset Dutch Oven

