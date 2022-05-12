Costco’s New Crustless PB&J Sandwiches are the Bigger & Better Version of Your Kid’s Favorite Uncrustables

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We like to keep our freezer stocked with easy, on-the-go meal options for busy days when we just don’t have time to cook. But we can’t subsist on Trader Joe’s Chickenless Mandarin Orange Morsels and frozen burritos exclusively, so we’re always looking for new products to add to our stash. When we saw a video from TikTok account CostcoBuys showing that Costco is now selling a pack of high-protein crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwiches that are basically the adult’s answer to Uncrustables, we got seriously excited.

For those who would say “can’t you just make yourself a sandwich?” we would say, yeah, in a perfect world. Unfortunately, it’s not a perfect world; fortunately, Costco is there to help bridge the gap for us so we can still hoover down sandwiches when the hunger pangs hit and we’re busy trying to work, watch the kids, and stay energized, and simply don’t have the time to deal with a sticky peanut butter knife.

The PB + J Crustless Sandwiches with Grape Jelly come in an 18-pack for just $10.99, and each serving has 10 grams of protein to fuel you through your day. You just have to take one out of the freezer and let it thaw before eating, so throw a couple in the fridge each morning, and you’ve got an easy snack to reach for during the day.

If you don’t have a Costco membership but are still dedicated to the crust-free sandwich life, there is a handly tool that can help you. You can actually buy a sandwich cutter online.

It cuts the crusts off of your sandwich and, more importantly, seals the edges.

Courtesy of Tribal Glare.

Round Sandwich Cutter, Sealer, and Decruster $7.89 Buy now Sign Up

You can make a big batch, throw them in the freezer, and even though it took more work, it’s a crustless sandwich solution for those without a Costco membership.

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

Watch: A 5-Ingredient Grilled Pizza That’s Easier Than Ordering Takeout

