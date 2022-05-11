Martha Stewart Thinks Everyone Should Play This Wordle-Style Game For Foodies

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there was one thing it seemed like everyone had in common over the winter, it was Wordle. It seemed like Wordle was a trending topic on Twitter pretty much every day, and we couldn’t talk to anyone, friend, family, or stranger, without being asked if we’d solved the Wordle today. We started to live in fear of learning the Wordle answer before we were able to play, we downloaded off-shoots of the original like Queerdle and Quordle, and it turns out, Martha Stewart was right there with us. In fact, she just took to Instagram to share a new word game, and she says that it’s “lots of fun especially if you love food!”

The game in question is called Phoodle, and it went live just a couple of days ago. Every day, people will have six chances to guess a five letter food-related word — it’s basically just like Wordle, but all of the words have somethng to do with the food world.

It might seem out of character for the ultra-productive owner of a business empire, but Stewart actually loves playing games. She even invented the card game Gozo, which was her favorite way to pass time in quarantine during the first waves of the Covid-19 pandemic.

And don’t we all find ourselves in need of a fun word game

every now and then? Whether it’s at the airport, on a bus, before bed, or while waiting for an appointment, there’s something about a word game that makes us feel a little smart as we pass the time. Combine it with our love of food, cooking, and eating, and you’ve got a winning pastime. If you’re into Wordle and Phoodle, then check out the analog foodie word games below.

Hungry Games: A Delicious Book of Recipe Repairs, Word Searches & Crosswords for the Food Lover

Cooks will love this book of word puzzles

that actually comes with 50 recipes included, all from former Food & Wine editor Kate Heddings.

Word Search Fast Food

Sometimes we just need a quick and dirty food word game to occupy our minds for a minute or two. In those moments, nothing fits the bill quite like this large print book of fast-food related word searches.

Whether you visit Phoodle every day or whip out one of these paper word puzzle books to get your foodie fix, you’re going to be all set for a summer of stimulating fun, all thanks to Martha Stewart’s recommendation.

