Spring weather fosters all sorts of blooming florals and plants — and it’s the season asparagus truly shines the most. Honestly, every week I go to the grocery store it seems like asparagus is on sale, and available in bulk, throughout the entirety of the season (and the early weeks of summer). So it makes sense that Giada De Laurentiis — the absolute queen of Italian-American cuisine, and cooking in general — just released a new, flavor-filled pasta recipe that features asparagus.

Since asparagus is in-season right now, De Laurentiis makes sure to make the most of it. “When asparagus is in season, it has such a great savory and freshly sweet flavor, so I love to add it in just about everything,” De Laurentiis wrote on her lifestyle site, Giadzy. Enter her latest, tasty creation: Asparagus and prosciutto pasta with smoke mozzarella. Yum!

If you’re looking for a healthy, quick weeknight dinner, this is definitely it. The easy-to-follow pasta recipe is great for beginners, so it’s simple to follow — and it can be made in less than 30 minutes, with only 10 minutes or prep time and 15 minutes of cooking.

“Asparagus and prosciutto make one delicious combination, and this pasta with smoked mozzarella is certainly no exception,” De Laurentiis wrote underneath a mouth-watering image of the final product on Instagram. The chef also notes that other greens can be used in lieu of asparagus, if you’re really not a fan of the veggie. “This would also be just as lovely with green beans or broccolini in place of asparagus, too!”

