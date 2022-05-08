Treat Your Moms To This Decadent Giada De Laurentiis Treat That Takes Only 30 Minutes To Make

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Giada De Laurentiis just posted the perfect quick-treat recipe to treat your moms to this afternoon for Mother’s Day. Hint: it’s gooey, it’s packed with chocolate, and it’ll become a family favorite.

Get ready for your bellies to rumble once you catch a glimpse of De Laurentiis’ brownie recipe. On May 7, De Laurentiis uploaded a picture of the easy-to-bake brownies to her Instagram food page @thegiadzy. She posted the two pictures of the brownies with the caption, “If you were to ask @Giadadelaurentiis what she wants for mother’s day… it would probably look a little something like this. 🙌🙌 Salted dark chocolate brownies!! Get the #recipe in the profile link.”

You don’t need to get out the mixer for this treat, but you do have to grab some crucial ingredients. Some of the key ingredients you need include kosher salt, vanilla extract, bittersweet chocolate chunks, and turbinado sugar, to name a few.

Now prepping only takes 10 minutes, and within the next 20-30 minutes, you have some mouth-watering brownies for the whole family. To get started, spray your preferred baking pan with nonstick cooking spray, and within no time, you’re pouring the batter into the same pan to cook to perfection.

Check out De Laurentiis’ full Salted Dark Chocolate Chunk Brownies recipe HERE.

And if you’re looking for another gift to spoil your mom with after Mother’s Day, grab De Laurentiis’ new bestselling cookbook Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty: