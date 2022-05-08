Martha Stewart’s Beginner-Friendly & Super Tasty Breakfast Biscuit Recipes Both Take Less Than An Hour To Create

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart just made our breakfast meals even more easy and delicious, with not one, but two simple, yet scrumptious biscuit recipes.

On May 6, Stewart posted a mouth-watering photo of the biscuits with the caption, “Here’s a quick route to freshly baked biscuits for breakfast. This easy recipe has you scoop the dough straight from the mixing bowl onto a baking sheet—no shaping or cutting required. For a savory, vegetarian version, try our feta-and-dill drop biscuits. Get the recipes at the link in bio! 📷: @johnny_miller_ recipe + food styling: @sarahcarey1 prop styling: @tanyagraff1.”

Whether your house loves red meat or keeps it vegetarian, there are two recipes that can up the ante for your breakfast meals. For the meat-stuffed biscuits, you need to grab ingredients like unbleached all-purpose flour, Gruyere, buttermilk, kosher salt, and red pepper flakes, to name a few. For this recipe specifically, allow an extra fifteen minutes for the sausage to cook thoroughly.

Get Stewart’s full recipe for Breakfast-Sausage-and-Gruyere Drop Biscuits HERE.

Now if you don’t want any meat in your biscuits, try her feta and dill biscuits instead. For this one, it’s many of the same ingredients, but swap out sausage for fresh dill and the Gruyere for feta. Within less than an hour, you’ll be enjoying them (and be able to keep them frozen for up to a month after!)

Get Stewart’s full recipe for Feta-and-Dill Drop Biscuits HERE.

And if you’re craving more Martha Stewart recipes, see Martha Stewart’s Appetizers: 200 Recipes Cookbook,

now nearly 50 percent off on Amazon.

