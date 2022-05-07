Giada De Laurentiis’ Beginner-Friendly Cake Is Easy To Bake & Goes ‘Perfect’ With Your Morning Coffee

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes, we want to treat ourselves to both a delicious coffee and a scrumptious treat. But it’s hard to figure out which treat would compliment it best. One may be too sweet, one may not be sweet enough, and you’re left wondering if your coffee with forever go solo. Luckily, Giada De Laurentiis’ new recipe may be the treat you’ve been looking for for your morning coffee.

On May 5, De Laurentiis posted a delicious-looking snapshot of her new and simple cake recipe on her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “When we asked @veronicadelaurentiis for her favorite recipe, this almond polenta cake was the answer! Rich in nutty flavor and light in texture, it’s the perfect accompaniment to tea or espresso. Get the #recipe in the profile link!”

The lightweight, fresh cake recipe only needs a little less than a dozen ingredients like yellow cornmeal, almond paste, pure vanilla, and sour cream, to name a few. With a prep time of 15 minutes and a cook time of fewer than 40 minutes, this beginner-friendly cake will instantly become your go-to for any occasion.

You start the recipe by preheating the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and greasing the round cake pan. In less than an hour, you’ll be dusting the pan with sugar and enjoying it with the family.

Check out De Laurentiis’ full Almond Cake recipe HERE.

And for more delicious recipes, snag De Laurentiis’ bestselling cookbook Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out.

