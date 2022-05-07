Martha Stewart’s ‘Ultimate Brunch’ Meal Is The Perfect Last-Minute Way To Make Mother’s Day Perfect

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart just saved our butts once again by showing the perfect brunch recipe to treat our moms to for Mother’s Day.

On May 5, Stewart posted a photo that instantly had our mouths watering. She posted the photo with the caption, “Is this the ultimate brunch centerpiece? We think so! It’s a flavor cross of the world’s best breakfast sandwich and a classic egg-and-cheese strata — and you can prep it up to a day in advance. Next morning, slide it into the oven and watch it puff up dramatically into a sliceable feast.”

She added, “Get the recipe in our May issue or at the link in bio! 📷: @johnny_miller_ recipe + food styling: @sarahcarey1 prop styling: @tanyagraff1.”

Stewart’s five-step recipe may seem daunting at first, but after you do the prep work, the rest should be a breeze. To make this recipe perfect, you need to grab ingredients like thick-cut bacon, sharp cheddar, cherry tomatoes, and kosher salt, to name a few.

You start by spreading the bread against the baking sheet to let dry for up to six hours and in no time, you’ll be baking the French toast.

Get Stewart’s full Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Baked French Toast recipe HERE.

And if you want to treat your mamas to more delicious recipes, snag Stewart’s cookbook Martha Stewart’s Fruit Desserts: 100+ Delicious Ways to Savor the Best of Every Season: A Baking Book, now 39 percent off on Amazon.

Martha Stewart's Fruit Desserts: 100+ Delicious Ways to Savor the Best of Every Season: A Baking Book $17.80, originally $28.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our slideshow of Martha Stewart dinner recipes below: