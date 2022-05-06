Boxed Cake Mix Is The Secret To Perfect Pancakes This Mother’s Day & Beyond

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a reason why everyone makes pancakes for breakfast on special occassions. Almost nothing can beat the pillowy soft texture, delicious flavor, and maple syrup-soaking abilities of pancakes. They’re one of our favorite Mother’s Day breakfasts, but if you’re a little bored of serving up plain pancakes year after year, we just saw a recipe hack that kind of blew our minds. Using boxed cake mix

can turn your standard pancakes into something worthy of a foodie’s TikTok account, and it’s an easy and affordable hack to boot.

We first heard of this pleasing pancake upgrade from the My Recipes blog. It’s such a great shortcut, because the next time you want to make fancy pancakes, you don’t need to add a dozen different ingredients to your batter — just use the flavor of boxed cake mix you desire.

To one box of cake mix you’ll add a little flour, eggs, milk, and melted butter or oil. It’s really that easy, and the recipe also gives suggestions for different add ins.

The pancakes are obviously a little sweeter than your standard recipe, but that’s why they’re perfect for celebratory occassions like Mother’s Day.

You could also try using some fun pancake molds

to turn your festive pancakes into special shapes. Funfetti

heart-shaped pancakes sound delightful to us, especially with some wipped cream, sprinkles, and fresh strawberries on top.

Another delicious idea? Try cooking your cake mix pancake batter in a Dash mini waffle iron

to make colorful, flavorful, personal-sized waffles in a jiffy. And speaking of Jiffy…we wonder if you could use their corn bread mix to make sweet corn pancakes? Or their blueberry muffin mix for blueberry pancakes? Something tells us we have a lot of boxed baking mix pancake experimentation to look forward to in our future.

With so many flavors of boxed cake mix to choose from, we feel like a whole new world of pancakes is now open to us.

