Trader Joe’s New Chicken Recipe Is Blowing Up on TikTok & It’s the Easiest Meal You’ll Ever Make

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We have a serious problem. It’s a shameful secret, but one we have to cop to: we’re kind of food snobs. That means that on nights when we’ve forgotten to meal plan, a simple box of mac and cheese won’t do, and it also means that getting take-out on weeknights turns into a financial nightmare because *someone* had to order multiple appetizers and a signature to-go mocktail. Ahem. Basically, what we’re trying to say is that we’d be nowhere without Trader Joe’s. Their fast and convenient food options always beat the lowest common denominator cooking or bank-breaking take-out we’d otherwise be faced with. One recent innovation that has changed our last-minute dinner game for the better? A TikTok-famous buttermilk brined half chicken that’s surprisingly easy to prepare, and for so much less money than delivery.

Trader Joe’s Buttermilk Brined Half Chicken is juicy, tender, and costs about $6. It comes pre-seasoned with salt, vinegar, and rosemary, but you can add any additional seasonings you want. Keep things easy with one of Trader Joe’s spice blends. Go unexpected with Trader Joe’s Ajika Georgian Seasoning Blend,

or add some zesty summer flair with Trader Joe’s Chile Lime Seasoning Blend.

Courtesy of Trader Joe’s.

Trader Joe's Ajika Georgian Seasoning Blend $6.96 Buy now Sign Up

Then, take a cue from culinary icon Ina Garten and whip out her favorite cast iron skillet.

You’re going to want to sear the chicken half on both sides in a hot skilet, after patting the exterior with paper towels to remove any excess moisture that might otherwise prevent the skin from getting golden-brown and crispy.

Courtesy of Lodge.

Lodge 12 Inch Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet $24.90 Buy now Sign Up

Now, just add that skillet right to a hot oven (we’d do 400 degrees or so), and roast until a meat thermometer shows that the dark meat has reached 170 degrees. You can cover the chicken breast with a piece of foil if it starts to brown before the dark meat is cooked.

Courtesy of Trader Joe’s.

Trader Joe's Chile Lime Seasoning Blend $6.14 Buy now Sign Up

Serve with your favorite Trader Joe’s bagged salad and a bottle of La Ferme Julien Rosé, and you’ll never guess that this was a last-minute dinner.

Before you go, check out all of the Trader Joe’s products you can shop right at Walmart:

Watch: A 5-Ingredient Grilled Pizza That’s Easier Than Ordering Takeout

