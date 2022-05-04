This Unique Costco Bakery Item Combines Two Of Our Favorite Pastries For The Ultimate Breakfast Treat

Our favorite way to wake up in the morning is with a big cup of coffee, and something sweet and carb-y to eat with it. But several of the standard choices leave something to be desired. Take biscotti — they’re delicious when dunked, but if you want to just have a bite of something alongside your coffee, you’ll need a different treat, because they can be so hard they’ll break your teeth. Then there are scones. Sure, you can eat a scone on it’s own, but don’t you dare dunk it, unless you want the bottom inch of your coffee cup to be filled with soggy crumbs. Luckily, the geniuses at Costco’s bakery department have done it again. They invented bisconies, which offer the best of both worlds when it comes to breakfast pastries, and according to reviews online, they’re totally worth the price of a Costco membership.

The treats in question are the chain’s miniature cranberry orange bisconies. You can get a package of them for $5.99 in the Costco bakery section if you have a membership. Unlike scones, they don’t crumble apart if you so much as look at them the wrong way, and unlike biscotti, they’re soft and chewy right out of the package. You can dunk them in your coffee without risking a crumb swamp, and you can bite into them right out of the package without having to consult a dental professional first.

CostcoFoodReviews, a TikTok account that’s trying every item at Costco, gave the bisconies a 9 out of 10 rating, and people on Reddit also seem to love these pastries. One person described them as “Cross a scone with a very thick soft cookie with a biscuit…Flavor is great and the texture is so satisfying.” A lot of people said that for the best experience, the bisconies should be microwaved for a few seconds until they’re warmed through. You could probably use the air fryer, too.

Will you be able to find mini cranberry orange bisconies at your Costco? That’s a good question. According to one person on the Costco subreddit, “these are a seasonal/limited item,” though they said they are “‘limited’ as in corporate may randomly decide they want them back at any point throughout the rest of the year.

We don’t even know how one would begin trying to make a scone-biscotti hybrid from scratch, so if you figure it out, let us know — that way, we can all enjoy bisconies any time of year, not just when Costco’s corporate overlords decide we’ve been good little peasants and deserve a breakfast treat again.

