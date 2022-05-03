Shopping at Costco is a full blown experience. The smell of the warehouse. The spacious, flatbed carts. The pallets upon pallets filled with fairly priced items in bulk. You can buy just about anything with a membership at Costco — an engagement ring, groceries, the newest iPhone, appliances. But right now, Costco shoppers are freaking out over this new delicious, one-of-a-kind snack: Kirkland Signature Thin & Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Costco fan account @Costco_doesitagain spotted the Kirkland Signature label’s cookies, in all of their cheery, blue-packaged glory. The cookies (which shoppers are buying in bulk) boast a neat, clean nutrition label with only a few simple ingredients. Semisweet chocolate chips, flour, butter, sugar, brown sugar, eggs, salt, baking soda and vanilla extract are the only ingredients that make up these addicting snacks, which are just as the name describes: thin and crispy. They’re also made in a tree-nut free, peanut-free facility.

“I bought five bags,” Instagram user @hannahisabellarey commented under @Costco_doesitagain’s post. Another shopper had to deter herself from returning down the aisle due to lack of self control. “Addicting 😂,” wrote Instagram user @tiffanyg90. “I can’t go down that aisle anymore after I finished the bag myself both times 😭.”

Costco’s private merchandise line, Kirkland Signature, has had plenty of success with snack products they’ve released in-store. They sell a ton of kid-friendly snacks that line the shelves of Costco, too. So it’s really no surprise that these buttery, chocolatey, crunchy cookies have quickly become fan-favorites.

If you’re not a member at Costco, you can still snag a bag of Kirkland Signature Thin & Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies from Amazon. A 24 oz. bag is $16.51, and also qualifies for Amazon Prime one-day shipping!

