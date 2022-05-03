Mother’s Day is right around the corner. There are plenty of gifts to shower your mom with on her honorary day, but honestly — there’s really no better way to say “I love you, mom” than baking her Ina Garten’s favorite Beatty’s chocolate cake recipe. Because if the famous, rich, chocolatey cake recipe is good enough for Ina, we know it’ll live up to standard for the amazing moms in our lives.

Garten’s intermediate-level Beatty’s chocolate cake recipe requires the normal ingredient list and set of baking equipment typical to any other cake recipe — but thanks to a few unique added elements, Garten has perfected this recipe to be a famous household favorite. For starters, a cup of freshly brewed coffee is required. After combining the wet and dry ingredients, Garten’s recipe calls for the cup of coffee to be mixed in evenly before placing the batter into pans.

Once the two chocolate cake rounds have been baked and cooled, Garten’s equally beloved chocolate buttercream frosting recipe will make it complete. You’ll need to channel your inner Barefoot Contessa here, since her frosting recipe requires a bit more attention to detail and skill.

While chocolate chips might be a usual go-to in other chocolate frosting recipes, Garten omits them from her own. “I use Valrhona Le Noir 56% Cacao Semisweet Chocolate,” she notes in her recipe. “You can use also use a good bittersweet chocolate but don’t use chocolate chips because they have stabilizers in them.”



Again, Garten requires coffee to add extra richness to the taste of her buttercream frosting — combining dissolved instant coffee granules with the frosting’s butter mixture. Once the chocolate buttercream frosting has been made, it should be spread (not whipped) onto the cakes.

