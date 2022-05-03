Giada De Laurentiis Put a “Nutty” Twist on Her Tiramisu & It’s the Perfect Mother’s Day Dessert

If flowers and chocolate are your go-to Mother’s Day gift, consider switching things up this year. Giada de Laurentiis just posted a tiramisu recipe that looks absolutely decadent with its surprise ingredient — and your mom will love it.

The Italian-American chef posted a picture to Instagram of her nutty dessert yesterday. It features a creamy mascarpone, sweet ladyfingers, and nuts sprinkled on top and mixed inside for a satisfying crunch. It is delightful!

“On @Giadadelaurentiis’ last trip to Rome, she found herself inspired by the vast variety of tiramisu flavors available,” captioned the post. “Specifically, pistachio. Make this dreamy pistachio tiramisu at home and see what the fuss is about!”

This unique tiramisu recipe is posted on Giadzy. The beginner-level recipe takes just 30 minutes to prep, but two hours to cook, so be sure to give yourself plenty of time to prepare it.

The dessert is made in three separate parts: pistachio butter, mascarpone cream, and ladyfingers. You’ll need no-shell pistachios, powdered sugar, and more for the pistachio butter; sugar, mascarpone cheese, and more for the mascarpone; espresso, ladyfingers, and more for the ladyfingers.

To make, you’ll need a food processor to blend the shelled pistachios into a thick paste. Add powdered sugar and other ingredients and mix until smooth. In another bowl, use an electric mixer to combine the mascarpone ingredients. Separate 2/3 of this mixture into a separate bowl. Add the pistachio butter to the first bowl with the mascarpone, mixing until smooth. Use a third bowl to mix espresso and other ingredients. You’ll dip the ladyfingers in this then arrange half of them them on a baking dish. From there, layer the pistachio-mascarpone mixture, then the other half of the ladyfingers, then the mascarpone cream. Put it in the fridge for at least two hours before cutting and serving.

Fans were excited to try this recipe, with one person commenting on Instagram: “Love the idea of adding pistachios!” Another said, “I’m making this!!!! Looks too good to pass up!!”

The sweetest gift you can give this Mother’s Day is a visit from you — holding this delightful dessert. It’ll be your new favorite tradition.

Read de Laurentiis’ full Pistachio Tiramisu recipe here.

