Martha Stewart’s Zesty & Citrusy Dessert Is Perfect For Sunny Weather Ahead

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Greet the long-awaited warm weather with this zesty Martha Stewart dessert everyone in the family with love.

On April 30, Stewart posted a video of her Martha Bakes show, showing fans how to make some delicious lemon-based desserts that scream sunshine. She posted the mini-video on Instagram with the caption, “These sunny tartlets are filled with zesty lemon curd and topped with meringue. Watch @marthastewart48. Take the desserts to the next level by toasting the meringue!”

The Martha Bakes original recipe only requires four ingredients, but here’s the twist: two of the ingredients are from other recipes from Stewart. For the crust, you need ingredients like all-purpose flour, salt, and eggs, to name a few. The three-step recipe is perfect for any beginner, and the crust’s flavor is so sinfully delicious. Get Stewart’s Pate Sucree recipe HERE.

Now, for the star of the show, the Lemon Curd can be recreated with ingredients like lemon zest, lemon juice, sugar, and salt, to name a few. Then two steps later, you get the mouth-watering citrus center. See the Lemon Curd recipe HERE.

The six-step recipe starts with you pre-heating the oven to 350 degrees and by the end, you’ll be torching those toasted meringues to perfection in no time!

Get Stewart’s full Lemon-Meringue Tartlets recipe HERE.

Recreate more of Stewart’s dessert recipes with her cookbook called Martha Stewart’s Fruit Desserts: 100+ Delicious Ways to Savor the Best of Every Season: A Baking Book, now nearly 40 percent off on Amazon.

Martha Stewart's Fruit Desserts: 100+ Delicious Ways to Savor the Best of Every Season: A Baking Book $17.80, originally $28.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our slideshow of Martha Stewart dinner recipes below: