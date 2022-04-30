Giada De Laurentiis’ Beginner-Friendly Cocktail Makes You ‘Feel Like You’re Lounging In Northern Italy’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Giada De Laurentiis just made our spring and summer more lavish with this drink recipe she says will make you “feel like you’re lounging in Northern Italy.” And it’s as easy as can be to recreate for dinner parties!

On April 29, De Laurentiis posted a snapshot of some beautifully colored summertime cocktails to her Instagram page @thegiadzy. She posted it with the caption, “Lambrusco + Amaro + orange + Amarena cherries = one seriously tasty cocktail. Top it off with some sparkling water and feel like you’re lounging in Northern Italy all weekend long. 🙌”

The five-star summer cocktail may be one of the easiest you’ve tried to conquer. Now, the recipe takes ten minutes tops to complete from start to finish, and you only need half a dozen ingredients. The ingredients are quite simple, so grab some Lambrusco wine, Amaro, and Amarena cherries, to name a few. De Laurentiis recommends either grabbing St. Agrestis or Cynar for the Amaro, which is a bitter Italian liqueur that has notes of different herbs and flowers.

The drink is very easy to recreate because the first step is adding most of the separate drinks all together into a cocktail glass. By the end, you’ll be garnishing your cocktail with those mouth-watering cherries!

Check out De Laurentiis’ full Lambrusco Spritz recipe HERE.

For more of De Laurentiis’ recipes, grab her new cookbook called Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out on Amazon for nearly half off.

