These Are the Corn Muffins Ina Garten Bakes When She Has Company & They’re Ready to Eat In Under An Hour

We love having people over, and we always cook something for our guests. But you don’t need to feel like you have to churn out a four course dinner everytime you have company. Believe it or not, even Ina Garten

doesn’t always serve a fancy, elaborate meal for her guests — sometimes, something simple, cozy, and satisfying is all you need to offer. Garten recently took to Instagram to share that she recently had a lovely day entertaining guests at her home, which she said was “very restorative after years of isolation.” What did she serve them? Not chateaubriand or pommes souffles. She baked up a pan of hearty, homey corn muffins, and her foolproof recipe can be made from start to finish in less than an hour.

Garten actually has two corn muffin recipes available online, but they’re nearly identical, with one exception — in one version, the corn muffins are filled with raspberry jam after they’re baked, using a pastry bag fitted with a large round tip. If you make the plain version, though, they’re a little more versatile, just as tasty served with coffee, tea, and a tray of different preserves as they are coupled with a bowl of spicy chili or beef stew.

You’ll need a 12 cup muffin pan, and paper liners

to make sure that your muffins don’t stick. Then, it couldn’t be simpler. Mix together the dry ingredients, including corn meal

and flour, then add the wet ingredients and mix just until blended. If you overmix it, they could come out tough, so be careful. Garten uses a stand mixer to make these muffins, but you could easily make them in a bowl with a spoon, since they don’t really need much mixing.

Finally, add the batter to the paper-lined

muffin tin, and bake or 30 minutes. You’ll find yourself with a dozen tender, warm, fragrant corn muffins, sligtly sweet, fluffy, and with just a hint of crunch from the corn meal. You can decide if you want to fill them with jam or not, but Garten left hers plain when she recently served them to guests, so why not keep things simple?

Even if you don’t have company coming, a tray of these muffins could be the perfect weekend breakfast. And no matter why you’re making them, you can rest easy knowing that from start to finish, Ina Garten’s corn muffin recipe only takes an hour to complete.

