KitchenAid Items Are Up to 25% Off During Wayfair’s Way Day Sale, Including Their Iconic Stand Mixer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Wayfair’s Way Day sale is running from April 27-28, and as usual, we are loading up our carts with everything from Le Creuset cookware to TikTok-famous couches. But you know we couldn’t sleep on these KitchenAid Way Day deals, either! The most popular models of their iconic stand mixers are on sale, so if you’ve been waiting and waiting to finally outfit your kitchen with one of these powerhouse appliances (or to buy one as a gift — Mother’s Day is just around the corner), then strike while the iron is hot.

Stand mixers aren’t the only KitchenAid items on sale for Wayfair’s Way Day. KitchenAid hand mixers, pots and pans, and utensils are on sale too. Take a look at some of our favorite on-sale KitchenAid items, and get ready to give your kitchen an upgrade.

KitchenAid 10 Speed 3.5 Qt. Stand Mixer — 13% Off

Courtesy of KitchenAid.

KitchenAid’s classic stand mixer can do it all. From kneading and mixing bread dough to churning up cookies (it can hold 5 dozen cookies’ worth of dough), whipping mounds of cream to making fresh pasta with an attachment, it’s a one-appliance-wonder, and currently on sale for 13 percent off.

KitchenAid 10 Speed 3.5 Qt. Stand Mixer $329.99 Buy now Sign Up

KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer — 11% Off

Courtesy of KitchenAid.

This heavy-duty 5-quart artisan stand mixer is ideal for serious bakers. Not only does it have a large-capacity bowl for making big batches of bread dough and buttercream, but it also has a handy tilt head to make adding ingredients and scraping down the sides of your bowl a cinch.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer $399.99 Buy now Sign Up

KitchenAid Cordless 7 Speed Hand Mixer — 15% Off

Courtesy of KitchenAid.

If you bake a lot, then you know how annoying it is to have the cord of your stand mixer wreaking havoc on your kitchen. It drags through batter, knocks stuff off the counter, and can even knock over your mixing bowl if you’re not careful. That’s why we love KitchenAid’s cordless hand mixer. It has a flat bottom so it can rest right on the counter without the beaters getting everything messy, but it’s still got the KitchenAid motor power you expect.

KitchenAid Cordless 7 Speed Hand Mixer $84.99 Buy now Sign Up

KitchenAid Hard-Anodized Induction Nonstick Frying Pan — 50% Off

Courtesy of KitchenAid.

Every kitchen needs a good nonstick frying pan, and this 8.25″ size is just right. Make a couple of eggs in the morning, saute a few filets of fish — all for 50% off.

KitchenAid Hard-Anodized Induction Nonstick Frying Pan $29.99 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out these chic cookware brands that give Le Creuset a run for its money:

Watch: Ina Garten’s Go-To Kitchen Cleaning Tool Is Sold Out Everywhere Except Here

