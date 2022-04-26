It seems like Martha Stewart sells just about everything, from her traditional cookbooks to more non-traditional NFT’s. The queen of homemaking is also no stranger to producing some pretty beautiful home and kitchen products, and her newest Hello Sunshine dinnerware set from the Martha Stewart Collection at Macy’s is no exception. Stewart’s latest collection of citrus-themed dinner plates, salad dishes and cereal bowls are on sale for a whopping 30% off at Macy’s right now — just in time to indulge in some new items for your summer tablescape.

Macy’s Friend and Family sale, which is only available for a limited time, allows shoppers to take off an extra 30% from qualifying items. The Martha Stewart Hello Sunshine dinnerware set is originally $218, but it’s already on sale. So with the extra 30% off discount, that makes all four lemon-inspired dinner plates, salad plates and cereal bowls come to a total of $90.99 — just use code “FRIENDS” at checkout to apply the discount to your order.

Each piece in the cheery, Hello Sunshine dinnerware collection is safe for both the dishwasher and microwave. The dishes and bowls are porcelain, allowing for an elegant yet easy-to-care-for dining set. The set includes four 11-inch dinner plates, four 8.5-inch salad plates and four 5.5-inch by 3.3-inch cereal bowls.

The sale also applies to the rest of Martha Stewart’s Hello Sunshine collection of serving pieces and accessories, which are specifically designed for Macy’s. The oval platter ($29.99, originally $50), serving bowl ( $29.99, originally $50) and figural serving platter ($23.79, originally $58) are also on sale, and can be added to the dinnerware collection, so you can fully complete your summer table. Score!