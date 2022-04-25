You Can Now Have Some of Martha Stewart’s Best Pastries & Desserts Delivered Right to Your Door

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

You’ve seen Martha Stewart’s lovely desserts on her Instagram @marthastewart, her cookbooks, Martha Stewart Living magazine, on her website, and in her tv shows, but now you can actually eat them. Go ahead, read that last part again. You can actually eat her desserts! Martha Stewart is now shipping some of her food to all 50 states, and OMG, my mouth is already watering.

Martha Stewart’s cookies, pastries, and other desserts are now sold via Goldbelly, a company that curates food from local restaurants and chefs all over the U.S. to ship nationwide.

If you want an instant sugar craving, watch the video Stewart posted on Instagram April 24, featuring some of the amazing cookies sold on Goldbelly. These cookies are fluffy, big, and are cooked to perfection! The video was captioned, “Just how big are Martha’s giant cookies at @Goldbelly? See for yourself!”

The desserts range from $59.95 to $99.95, and feature enough items to share with a family or to munch on over several days.

Ordering these sweets online is the next best thing to having Martha Stewart over to personally cook for you. These delicious treats will ship for free — and you can choose your preferred delivery date — so there’s no excuse not to order!

Martha Stewart’s Danish Assortment – 12 Pack, Goldbelly, $79.95

Sweet danishes filled with apricot, cherry, and cream cheese will make the perfect breakfast. This 12-pack of pastries arrive frozen and unbaked. Simply pop them in the oven and cool till they are golden brown. You can either bake them all at once or put them in the freezer to save for later!

Martha Stewart’s Extraordinary Chocolate Chip Giant Cookies – 6 Pack, Goldbelly, $59.95

Melt-in-your-mouth chocolate chip cookies that are so big you need both hands to eat them? Yes, please! These extraordinary giant cookies arrive room temperature and ready to eat immediately. They are so big, Stewart calls them “one a day” cookies because you can munch on it throughout the whole day.

Martha Stewart’s Kitchen Sink Giant Cookies – 6 Pack, Goldbelly, $59.95

Martha Stewart’s Kitchen Sink Cookies are filled with a unique combination of toppings that somehow taste divine mixed together (would you expect anything less from this iconic chef?). They are made with coconut, dried apricots, cherries, dark chocolate, and more. Eat them on arrival or freeze for up to 3 weeks.

