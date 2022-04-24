Giada De Laurentiis Beginner-Friendly & Five-Star Cake Recipe Is So Yummy & Can Easily Be Made Gluten-Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing we love, it’s cake. We love any type of cake, especially when it’s both easy to bake and made by Giada De Laurentiis. On April 22, De Laurentiis posted a video of a simple cake recipe that she commented was a “fav” of hers on her Instagram.

She posted it with the caption, “Lemon ricotta pound cake. 😍 (you had us at lemon ricotta!) Tap the link in our stories or head to http://www.giadzy.com and search “lemon ricotta pound cake” for the recipe!”

The five-star pound cake recipe is a beginner-friendly cake recipe that can easily feed a family of eight. While it takes an hour to cook, prepping takes less than 20 minutes total. For the cake itself, you need a few ingredients like all-purpose flour, ricotta cheese, lemon juice, and kosher salt, to name a few. For the glaze, you only need three ingredients, with the most important being freshly squeezed lemon juice.

The recipe is super easy to follow since all you have to do to start is preheat the oven to 350 degrees and before you know it, you’re drizzling it all with the mouth-watering glaze.

Per De Laurentiis’ cook’s note, making this cake gluten-free is easy. All you’d have to do is to swap in one cup of all-purpose gluten-free flour blend and a 1/2 cup of almond flour instead of all-purpose flour.

Check out De Laurentiis’ full Lemon Ricotta Pound Cake recipe HERE.

For more of De Laurentiis’ recipes, grab her newest cookbook called Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out

on Amazon.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty: