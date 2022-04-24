Martha Stewart’s New Pancake Recipe Is Something Out of a Fairytale & It’s Perfect For Mother’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Mother’s Day is around the corner, and to show our mamas we love them, we need to treat them to the max. Perfect for making for your own mom (or having your partner tell your kids to “surprise” you with this), Martha Stewart’s new pancake recipe is a must-have for the holiday.

On April 22, Stewart posted a breakfast fit for a Disney princess on her Instagram. She posted the gorgeous-looking pancakes with the caption, “Pancakes and flowers are hallmarks of Mother’s Day, so why not combine them into an unforgettable surprise? These buttermilk flapjacks burst with edible blossoms, thanks to a quick-cooking time that preserves their vivid colors. Get the recipe in our May issue or at the link in bio! 📷: @paolaandmurray recipe: @flossylucille food styling: @brooklyncooks prop styling: @suzie_myers.”

With both a prepping and cooking time of fewer than 40 minutes total, this pancake recipe is super simple. To create the fairytale-like breakfast dish, you need to snag some basic ingredients like all-purpose flour, sugar, kosher salt, and butter. Then you add some personality to it with some edible pansies and warm maple syrup on top!

The two-step recipe is super simple since all you have to do to start is grab your handy dandy mixing bowl and put all the basic ingredients in there. By the end, you just need to arrange the pansies in an aesthetically pleasing way for the most gorgeous breakfast yet!

Get Stewart’s full Pansy Pancakes recipe HERE.

Recreate more of Stewart’s recipes with her bestselling cookbook on Amazon called Martha Stewart’s Fruit Desserts: 100+ Delicious Ways to Savor the Best of Every Season: A Baking Book.

Martha Stewart's Fruit Desserts: 100+ Delicious Ways to Savor the Best of Every Season: A Baking Book $17.80, originally $28.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our slideshow of Martha Stewart dinner recipes below: