Martha Stewart’s New ‘Super-Refreshing’ Cocktail Is Perfect For Chilling By The Pool

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Spring has sprung, and summer is just around the corner. To celebrate the upcoming warm weather, Martha Stewart just created a cocktail perfect for lounging by the pool in style. Topped with citrus and minty ingredients, this cocktail will make you feel so refreshed every time.

On April 22, Stewart posted a colorful and delicious-looking photo of the potentially perfect summer cocktail. She posted it to Instagram with the caption, “Frosty, fruity, and super-refreshing, this sparkling orange margarita is kicked up with fresh mint and the recipe makes enough to quench even the biggest of thirsts. Get the recipe in our May issue or at the link in bio! 📷: @paolaandmurray recipe: @flossylucille food styling: @brooklyncooks prop styling: @suzie_myers.”

This drink only takes up to 15 minutes to recreate and it can serve up to six people easily. So if you have a chilled-out party coming up on your planner, treat yourself and your guests to this refreshing cocktail. Made with lime juice, chilled tequila blanco, orange liqueur, and orange juice to name a few.

The two-step cocktail is super easy to create, starting with muddling mint and orange juice together. Within minutes, you’ll garnish it with some summer-themed toppers and be good to go.

You can check out Stewart’s full Orange-Mint Margarita summer cocktail recipe HERE.

Recreate more of Stewart’s delicious recipes to pair with her select cocktails by snagging Martha Stewart Living’s cookbook, Meatless: More Than 200 of the Very Best Vegetarian Recipes on Amazon.

Meatless: More Than 200 of the Very Best Vegetarian Recipes $19.39, originally $26 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

