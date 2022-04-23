Nearly 1 Million Air Fryers Have Been Recalled By Best Buy for Dangerous Levels Of Overheating

Best Buy is recalling over 772,000 air fryers and air fryer ovens sold throughout North America, with the majority sold in the United States. On April 21, Best Buy sent out a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, announcing a recall on certain Insignia models. You can see the notice HERE. This news came after over 100 people recounted incidents where the appliance dangerously overheated, causing safety and fire hazards. The accounts said the airy fryers either caught on fire, burned, or even melted. One case included the injury of a child, and a few others reported minor injuries as well.

The recall involves the brand Insignia, specifically the Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers, and Insignia Air Fryer Ovens. They’re specifically recalling models with the model numbers: NS-AF32DBK9, NS-AF32MBK9, NS-AF50MBK9, NS-AF53DSS0, NS-AF53MSS0, NS-AF55DBK9, NS-AFO6DBK1, and NS-AFO6DSS1. You can easily find this towards the top or bottom of your air fryers. Locate a sticker saying the brand, the model, and the model number subsequently underneath.

It’s noted that people should stop using the recalled air fryers and air fryer ovens immediately if the model numbers match. You can return them to any Best Buy for a refund as credit. The credit is at least $50 or more, depending on the model. No receipt is needed, and this is valid at any Best Buy store.

If you have any more questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to a Best Buy at 800-566-7498 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. Or you can go online at http://www.bestbuy.com/productrecalls for more information on this recall.

