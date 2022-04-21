Ina Garten Just Put A Spring Twist On Her Famous Roast Chicken & It’s a One Pan Wonder

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ina Garten is famous for many things. She’s written countless cookbooks, has starred in many seasons of her popular show Barefoot Contessa and its offshoots, and her relationship with husband Jeffrey is legendary. But one of the things Garten is most famous for is her iconic roast chicken recipe. Her “engagement chicken” is even credited with starring in the proposals of two famous couples, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. So when we saw that she had put a subtle spring twist on her roast chicken recipe, and that’s it’s a one-pan wonder, we knew we’d have to try it pretty much immediately.

The recipe is from Go-To Dinners, Garten’s upcoming cookbook that will be released on October 25, 2022.

It’s available for pre-order now, so don’t forget to reserve a copy if you want to see which other tasty recipes are up the star’s sleeve.

Like all of Garten’s best recipes, her roast chicken with spring vegetables turns a handful of relatively simple ingredients into something extraordinary. Her chicken is stuffed with lemon, thyme, and rosemary, and brushed with butter, which creates the foundation for nuanced, flavorful pan drippings to spoon over the finished dish.

Then, she tosses spring veggies with “good” olive oil — Garten recommends Olio Santo California Extra Virgin Olive Oil

on her website — and seasons them with salt and pepper.

First, Garten roasts the chicken together with the carrots, potatoes, onion, and garlic. Then, once the chicken is cooked and is resting on a serving dish on the counter, she adds the asparagus to the pan with the rest of the veggies and roasts everything for an additional 10 to 12 minutes.

The result? A moist and tender roast chicken accompanied by crisp-tender spring vegetables swimming in pan juices fragrant with rosemary, thyme, and lemon, and just begging to be spooned over the chicken. It’s classy comfort food as only Ina Garten can dream up, but the magic of the recipe is that you really can actually recreate it at home.

