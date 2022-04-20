Giada De Laurentiis’ Cheesy Baked Artichokes Recipe Takes The Guess Work Out Of Cooking This Tricky Vegetable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A lot of people love eating artichokes, but cooking them feels like another matter entirely. Even eating a ‘choke can be a bit of a production, but nothing beats the tender bite and give of a perfectly cooked artichoke, usually paired with some sort of decadent sauce. If you love artichokes but have never cooked them at home, we finally found the recipe that will convince you to try. Giada De Laurentiis

just shared her cheesy baked artichokes recipe, and it’s the perfect introduction to cooking artichokes at home.

Spring is artichoke season, so you might have started to see fresh artichokes popping up in stores and at the farmer’s market. De Laurentiis actually has a whole guide to teach you how to choose a great artichoke at the store or market, and has an easy guide for prepping artichokes — just make sure you have some kitchen shears

handy.

While it does take a bit of time, it’s really not hard. All you’re doing is snipping off the pointed tips of the artichoke leaves. Then, you cook them in boiling water. That’s the secret to making these easy to handle — once the artichokes are cooked, it’s easy to scoop out the center choke (the hairy, inedible part) with a spoon.

That also makes room for stuffing your artichokes! De Laurentiis uses a blend of Gorgonzola cheese, cream, garlic, and herbs, but she says that if you don’t like blue cheese, you could also try a blend of mozzarella, fontina, and Parmesan instead.

Once the artichokes are stuffed, they’re baked in the oven for about a half hour, so the cheese can melt and ooze through all of the nooks and crannies in the artichoke. When they’re hot and bubbling and the breadcrumbs on top are golden, it’s time to dig in. Just grab an artichoke petal, pull it from the base, and scrape it against the back of your front teeth to scoop out all of the artichoke and cheese.

You’ll never second guess making artichokes at home again.

