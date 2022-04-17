Martha Stewart Shares A Time-Saving Trick That’ll Help You Make Her Delicious Eggs Benedict In a Flash

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart just revealed the way she makes eggs Benedict in a breeze and it’s simpler than you think.

On April 15, Stewart posted a delectable snapshot of some eggs benedict on her Instagram. She posted the photo with the caption, “Eggs Benedict may seem like a feat of timing best left to the pros, but our recipe helps you pull it off at home. The trick is to do as much as you can ahead. About a half hour before showtime, pre-poach the eggs, whir up the hollandaise, and split the muffins. When it’s time to dine, you’ll play short-order cook for a few minutes, then you’ll sit down to eat (and bask in the compliments!). Get the recipe at the link in bio. 📷: @chrisrsimpson.”

The four-step recipe can easily serve up to four people in the household within forty minutes. As Stewart said, to make the daunting eggs benedict in a breeze, you need to focus on the prepping.

Before you even start prepping, grab the main ingredients like eggs, Canadian bacon, Blender Hollandaise Sauce, and cayenne pepper, to name a few. To make the blended Hollandaise sauce, Stewart recommends grabbing the kosher salt, lemon juice, and egg yolks, to name a few. The sauce is super easy to make, only using five minutes and two steps for perfection. Check out the full Hollandaise Sauce, Blender Method recipe HERE.

For the first of four steps, make sure to crack the large eggs into a bowl and then, before you know it, you garnish with some cayenne.

Along with that, Stewart also has some variations that are just as mouth-watering. Get Stewart’s full Easy Eggs Benedict recipe HERE.

Recreate more of Stewart’s delicious recipes by snagging Martha Stewart Living’s cookbook, Meatless: More Than 200 of the Very Best Vegetarian Recipes .

