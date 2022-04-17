Giada De Laurentiis Just Made The Ultimate & Delicious Way To Eat Asparagus

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether it’s a fussy kid or a picky eating adult, asparagus is their mortal enemy. Luckily, Giada De Laurentiis may have just found a way to make everyone happily eat their asparagus.

On April 16, De Laurentiis posted a colorful and delicious photo on her food page called @thegiadzy. She posted it with the caption, “Butter-poached asparagus, grilled melon, cherry tomatoes, a zesty Calabrian chili-lime vinaigrette… this is the ultimate big-flavor way to eat asparagus. Get the #recipe in the profile link!”

The beginner-friendly salad recipe serves up to four people, filling them up with healthy goodness. In only 30 minutes total, you can recreate this delicious Spring salad in no time. To make the salad, grab a few ingredients like cantaloupe melon, olive oil, Calabrian chili paste, kosher salt, and obviously, asparagus, to name a few.

Both gluten-free and nut-free, this asparagus recipe is a must-have for those who want a lighter meal for lunch or dinner.

For the simple recipe, you start by heating your grill pan over medium-high heat, then in no time, you’re topping it with ricotta shavings! This mouth-watering recipe was actually originally seen on De Laurentiis’ hit show called Giada In Italy, specifically Season 2. Episode: Fava Beans and Chianti.

Check out De Laurentiis’ Asparagus with Grilled Melon Salad recipe HERE.

For more of De Laurentiis’ recipes, grab her newest cookbook called Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out

on Amazon.

