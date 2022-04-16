Giada De Laurentiis’ Savory Bread Rolls Are Perfect for Easter & Will ‘Melt In Your Mouth’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Easter is right around the corner, so why not treat yourself and your family to some savory treats created by Giada De Laurentiis?

On April 14, De Laurentiis posted a snapshot of herself and some delicious-looking rolls to her Instagram page called @thegiadzy. She posted it with the caption, “These cheesy, savory, melt-in-your-mouth Italian Easter bread rolls are on the menu this weekend. What are you whipping up for Easter? (Get the #recipe in the profile link!)”

The five-star Easter bread is perfect for any level of cook, from beginner to expert. The rolls only take less than an hour to prep and create to perfection.

For the dough that’ll melt in your mouth, grab some basics like all-purpose flour, kosher salt, honey, and butter, to name a few. Now, for the entire dish, grab the stars of the show: the salami and provolone cheese.

This recipe can make more than a dozen of these rolls, perfect for everyone in the family to grab seconds! You start by combining the yeast with water and sugar. Then there are quite a few steps to follow to create that desired savory, melt in your mouth quality. But by the end, you only have to bake it for less than 30 minutes, or until it’s a beautiful golden brown.

Up the ante this Easter and grab every Laurentiis-approved Easter dish!

Check out De Laurentiis’ Cheesy Italian Easter Bread (Casatiello) Rolls recipe HERE.

For more of De Laurentiis’ recipes, grab her newest cookbook named Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out.

