Martha Stewart’s Fried Chicken Green Goddess Salad Is The Most Satisfying Thing You’ll Eat This Month

Spring is a strange time of year. The first new produce is making it’s way to the farmer’s market and grocery store, which is amazing after a long winter of root vegetables and kale, but the nights are still chilly enough that we need our dinners to have at least a little heartiness to them. It can be a bit of a kitchen predicament, but of course there’s a solution. From healthy eating cookbooks

to Instagram posts sharing fresh new recipes, we can always count on Martha Stewart for springtime dinner inspiration. This time, the recipe she has us craving is a crunchy, creamy salad filled with all of our favorite ingredients: a fried chicken green goddess salad with plenty of avocado and fresh lettuce.

It’s the ideal spring dish. Stewart’s salad utilizes some of the first fresh produce of spring — sugar snap peas, fennel, Little Gem lettuce — but pairs the veggies with a creamy Greek yogurt green goddess dressing, and then adds in some panko and Parmesan-crusted chicken tenders fried up in a nonstick skillet

for a hearty, meaty crunch.

We also love how the dish can be deconstructed. Kids can eat chicken tenders and any veggies they’re willing to try, while adults can eat the dish as is. Or, you could serve the chicken tenders as an entree, with the veggie-filled salad on the side, and green goddess dressing to dunk your tenders in.

There’s also room for shortcuts. Stewart might not approve, but you could always use storebought green goddess dressing

and frozen chicken tenders to make this a super-easy weeknight meal.

It’s also easy to make this recipe transition from spring to summer – just swap out the fried chicken with grilled chicken or shrimp for a slightly lighter meal that’s perfect for hot days.

