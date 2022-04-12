Your Family Will Love Giada de Laurentiis’ Citrusy Cinnamon Rolls on Easter

Holidays mean cinnamon rolls for breakfast in many families, including mine. The sweet smell wafting from the oven fills the whole kitchen with a festive feeling. Not to mention, the preparation and cleanup is easy — a necessity when you are preparing a big meal later and/or hosting the family celebration. Giada de Laurentiis enjoys cinnamon rolls on Easter morning, too — but hers are spicy and citrusy for a unique way to start your holiday.

On April 11, the Emmy winning Italian American chef posted a picture of her cinnamon rolls, which are drizzled in a sweet white icing. (My mouth is watering already!) She captioned it: “These spiced and citrusy cinnamon rolls are @Giadadelaurentiis’ spin on Pane Di Pasqua, a sweet Easter celebration bread from Italy.”

Pane Di Pasqua means Easter Bread, and it is the perfect treat for your holiday brunch this Sunday. For the dough, you’ll need dry yeast, flour, ground anise seed, sugar, butter, egg yolks, vanilla extract, and more. The filling calls for light brown sugar, lemon zest, orange zest, ground anise, cinnamon, and other ingredients. And the icing is made with powdered sugar and freshly squeezed orange juice.

To prepare this breakfast treat, start with the dough. Mix the dry ingredients in one bowl and whisk the liquid ingredients in another. Then add the wet ingredients and the active yeast to the dry ingredients and kneed for several minutes. Afterward, it needs to sit on the counter for about one hour. Next, roll the dough and top it with butter and a mixture of brown sugar, lemon and orange zest, and other ingredients.

Cut the log into two-inch rolls and place in a 13-by-9 glass baking dish. You should let them sit for about 30 minutes before baking. Pull them out of the oven and glaze them with the homemade icing mixture. Serve with coffee and enjoy! The total prep time, inactive time, and cook time for this recipe is three hours, but it’s so worth the wait because they are delicious!

Get de Laurentiis’ full Italian Cinnamon Rolls recipe here.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.