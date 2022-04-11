The Perfect Spring Pasta Does Exist & Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared the Recipe With Us

What’s for dinner? Now that soup season is over and it’s still too cool in the evenings for a backyard BBQ, there’s only one solution: creamy, cheesy pasta! Giada de Laurentiis just shared the perfect spring pasta recipe, and you’ll want to make it over and over again.

The Emmy winning Italian-American chef shared her Aglio E Olio with Peas and Prosciutto recipe on her The Giadzy Instagram on April 10, along with a picture of the vibrant meal.

“@giadadelaurentiis’ Aglio e Olio with Peas is an ode to her Nonno Dino — this was a favorite dish he always whipped up on their Capri vacations.”

Aglio e olio means olive oil and garlic, something her Nonno Dino always used with his pasta. This recipe serves six people, and it only takes 25 minutes to make — including prep time!

Ingredients for this amazing spring pasta dish include olive oil, prosciutto, garlic, peas, fusilli lunghi or cavatappi pasta, parmesan, and more. To prepare it, heat up the oil on a large skillet, then cook the chopped prosciutto. When it’s crispy and golden brown, remove it and add garlic, peas, and other ingredients to the skillet. From there, boil the pasta, then add it to the skillet. Make the sauce creamy by combining pasta water and parmesan.

Serve this hot meal with the crispy prosciutto, and top it with more parmesan and a drizzle of olive oil.

After whipping this up, take a steaming bowl of it out on the porch and enjoy it with a refreshing glass of crisp white wine. It sounds like pure heaven!

Get de Laurentiis’ full Aglio e Olio with Peas and Prosciutto recipe on her website.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: