Martha Stewart Guarantees This Easter Dessert Is ‘The Easiest Cheesecake To Make’

Our favorite chefs are literally giving us the recipes for an Easter dream. This time, Martha Stewart just dropped a cheesecake recipe that she guarantees is the easiest cheesecake recipe you’ve ever seen.

On April 9, Stewart just revolutionized our Easter dessert menu with a dessert that Stewart claims is the easiest cheesecake to make. She posted a delicious picture on her Instagram with the caption, “This is the easiest cheesecake to make—it takes just 15 minutes to assemble and doesn’t require a water bath. When berries are in season, you can serve them instead of the compote. Get the recipe for this ricotta cheesecake at the link in bio!”

This super simple cheesecake recipe only needs a few ingredients like whole-milk ricotta cheese, all-purpose flour, and sugar, to name a few. Along with that, you can add a touch of zest with either lemons or oranges, depending on your preferences.

The three-step recipe is as easy as it gets, so easy that any beginner could easily make a delicious replica. You start by generously adding butter where needed and end it by letting it cool after an hour in the oven.

Stewart recommends eating it the day it’s baked, but if you properly store it, you can save it for up to three days.

Get Stewart’s full Ricotta Cheesecake recipe HERE.

If you’re craving more of Stewart’s delicious recipes, snag her classic vegetarian cookbook on Amazon called Martha Stewart Living’s cookbook, Meatless: More Than 200 of the Very Best Vegetarian Recipes

