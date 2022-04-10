Giada De Laurentiis’ New Italian Dessert Recipe Is The Perfect Citrusy Dessert For Easter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Giada De Laurentiis just uploaded the dessert recipe we’ll be using every Easter from now on.

On April 8, De Laurentiis posted a colorful photo of a snack we need in our bellies on her Instagram page called @thegiadzy. She captioned the post, “It’s Taralli time! Taralli come in many variations and run the gamut from savory to sweet, and these Easter celebration cookies – topped with a citrus icing and sprinkles – are definitely the sweet kind. Get the #recipe for them in the profile link!”

The mouth-watering dessert is perfect for Easter because it’s easy to make, light as a feather, and absolutely adorable. The beginner-friendly recipe only takes 20 minutes to prep and 15 minutes to bake to perfection.

For the delicate cookies, you need to snag some ingredients like all-purpose flour, vanilla extract, lemon zest, and eggs, to name a few. The glaze requires much fewer ingredients, only needing things like lemon juice, lemon zest, and powdered sugar.

To start off the simple recipe, De Laurentiis recommends that you have to preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit as a part of your prep work. Then you end the entire simplistic recipe by adding the colorful sprinkles on top.

Check out De Laurentiis’ Italian Easter Cookies (Taralli Dolci di Pasqua) recipe HERE.

For more of De Laurentiis’ recipes, grab one of her bestselling cookbooks on Amazon. Maybe snag her newest cookbook named Eat Better, Feel Better: My Recipes for Wellness and Healing, Inside and Out.

