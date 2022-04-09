Giada De Laurentiis’ Refreshing Pasta Recipe Is Perfect For Meal Prepping & Takes Less Than 30 Minutes To Make

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Giada De Laurentiis just dropped the perfect pasta recipe for meal prepping because it’s so easy to make and is absolutely mouth-watering.

On April 7, De Laurentiis posted a colorful and delectable photo of her newest pasta recipe. Perfect for the warmer months, she posted this refreshing pasta picture to her Instagram @thegiadzy with the caption, “Pasta with asparagus, peas, and cherry tomatoes: springtime in a pan. 🙌 #Recipe in the profile link!”

This light pasta is a staple for many who meal prep because it’s so easy and quick to cook up. Along with that, De Laurentiis says it’s “a great blueprint for easy spring suppers,” meaning you can get very creative with it. She noted, “Add pepper flakes or Calabrian chili paste for a kick, or brighten it up with a touch of lemon.”

But if you’re looking to stick with the basic recipe, you’re in for a delicious meal. For the pasta, grab any short pasta like Nodi Marini or Fiorentini. Then grab some more ingredients like olive oil, cherry tomatoes, fresh peas, chicken stock, and basil leaves, to name a few.

The three-step recipe is very simple. For starters, you begin by adding the pasta into the salted, boiling water like usual. By the end, you’ll be garnishing with whatever your heart’s content (just don’t forget the basil leaves!)

Check out De Laurentiis’ Pasta With Asparagus And Cherry Tomatoes recipe here.

