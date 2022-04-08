Martha Stewart Just Turned Cream Cheese Frosting Into Cheesecake & It’s The Perfect Easter Dessert

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are so many culinary delights to enjoy when Easter rolls around that it’s hard to choose a favorite. From baked ham to deviled eggs, Easter candy and jelly beans, it’s one of our favorite holidays, but one thing we always have to have in some form is carrot cake. After all, it’s the Easter bunny’s favorite. But this year, why not take a note out of Martha Stewart’s book and doing things a little differently? The cookbook author

and domestic wonder just shared her recipe for carrot cake cheesecake, and it’s inspired by the creamy, tangy, sweet, and spiced flavors of cream cheese frosting, everyone’s favorite part of the carrot cake anyway.

There’s so much to love about this recipe. The base is a traditional graham cracker crust (use graham cracker crumbs

as a shortcut), but in a nod to the nuts sometimes included in carrot cake, Stewart also adds in some toasted pecans, which deepens the flavor.

For decoration, the cheesecake is topped with marzipan carrots. Marzipan is made from almonds and sugar, among other ingredients, and you can buy it premade.

Then, just mold and color the marzipan until you have a bunch of mini orange carrots to decorate with.

As for the cheesecake itself? It’s a lusciously creamy dessert made with cream cheese, grated carrots, eggs, and sugar, along with the warming spices usually found in carrot cake: freshly grated nutmeg and ground cinnamon. But in a bit of a twist, Stewart calls for freshly grated ginger in her recipe, rather than dried ginger — the fresh ginger is punchier and adds more flavor.

Your Easter table will be filled with other traditional foods, so why not shake things up this year and swap out the carrot cake for a cream cheese frosting-inspired carrot cake cheesecake from Martha Stewart?

It’s so good, you might even convince the Easter bunny to stay for dessert.

