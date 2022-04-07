This Safe Slicer From TikTok-Famous Brand Dash Is On Sale For 40% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a fan of cooking competition shows, then you’ve probably seen this moment happen more than once: a chef takes out their mandoline slicer, but decides not to use the safety guard or to wear safety gloves while using it. The judges see what’s coming, and then, bam — a finger is sliced, there’s blood everywhere, and the competition is pretty much forfeit. There is a much better way to get the precise slices and cuts offered by a mandolin without risking your life, and it happens to come from Dash, the company behind TikTok’s viral mini waffle maker. Their Dash Safe Slice Mandoline Slicer

keeps your fingers away from the blade, and it’s currently 40 percent off.

Courtesy of Dash.

The Dash Safe Slice comes with 14 adjustable blades that make more than 30 different cuts, from paper-thin slices of potato for chips, to diced veggies for soup, to julienned vegetables for stir-fry. The options are pretty much endless, and thanks to the non-skid legs, internal blades, and unique design, it’s incredibly safe compared to a traditional mandolin. Right now, you can get the Dash Safe Slice Mandoline Slicer for just $29.99

One of the main pros of using a mandoline instead of a regular knife is that it’s much faster, especially if you’re making something like a potato gratin that calls for a big heap of uniformly-sliced veg. It’s also more consistent, so the slices, dices, and juliennes you make all come out the same size and thickness. This helps your food cook more evenly, and it also boosts the visual presentation of your dishes.

The Dash Safe Slice currently has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating from more than 14,000 reviews, and with a sale price of less than $30, it seems like a no-brainer to add this kitchen tool to your arsenal.

