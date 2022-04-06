Giada De Laurentiis’ Spring Chicken Salad Is the Most Delicious Way to Use Up Your Leftover Costco Rotisserie Chicken

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We know that when it comes to meal planning, it’s important to plan ahead. But we’ll admit that more often than not, our “planning ahead” consists of picking up a Costco rotisserie chicken (or two) when we’re grocery shopping and figuring out what to do with it later. Because the truth is that rotisserie chicken can be turned into literally dozens, if not hundreds of meals. And it’s not just us — even cookbook authors

and Food Network stars like Giada De Laurentiis know the power of the rotisserie chicken. In fact, De Laurentiis just shared a recipe for her fresh and light spring chicken salad, and it’s the perfect use for leftover rotisserie chicken.

Chicken salad seems like an easy enough recipe, but when you’re making it from scratch you actually have to cook the chicken, which can be a tedious, messy process that gets your kitchen all hot when you’re just trying to make a cooling summer dish. That’s why it’s the perfect place to use rotisserie chicken.

To maker her spring chicken salad, De Laurentiis tosses the chopped rotisserie chicken with a tangy, creamy whole milk yogurt dressing that’s flavored with plenty of fresh tarragon, lemon zest, and lemon juice (we’d also add some freshly crushed or grated garlic). Then, she folds in chopped chives and thinly sliced sugar snap peas, which add both crunch and sweetness to the salad.

To serve, De Laurentiis chills the salad until it’s nice and cold, then scoops it onto Bibb lettuce leaf cups. You could also use it to make sandwiches or wraps. It’s just as delicious for lunch or dinner on a hot night as it is as the filling for finger roll sandwiches at your next spring get-together.

The next time you’re at Costco, pick up a rotisserie chicken. Easy weeknight recipes like this spring chicken salad and more await.

