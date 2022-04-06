This Ready-Made Costco Dish Is The Fastest Summer Barbecue Side

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is coming, and we can’t wait. We’ve already been dreaming up menus for our summer gatherings, but if there’s one thing that’s certain, it’s that at least once a season we find ourselves with people coming over unexpectedly, and don’t know what to cook. For those times, Costco is almost always the answer. You can always pick up a cheap rotisserie chicken at Costco, and the bakery section is legendary for its incredible desserts. But our newest obsession really is perfect for summer gatherings: Costco’s ready-made beef chili with beans and cheese.

We first heard that the chili was back in stores from TikTok account CostcoHotFinds.

Each container holds about four pounds of chili, which is definitely enough to feed a crowd. It’s a great side dish to your other barbecue favorites, like ribs and brisket, but it’s also delicious on its own, served up with your favorite fixings like cheese, sour cream, salsa, and avocado. It’s also an easy shortcut for making snacks like chili burgers, chili dogs, and chili fries, or nachos topped with chili. You could even doctor up the filling with some extra spices

and use it to make tacos for a crowd.

Each container of chili is made with ground beef, kidney and pinto beans, and mild shredded cheddar. It costs $3.49 per pound, though the price may vary by location. You should be able to find it in the deli section of your local Costco, and if you don’t have a Costco membership yet, what are you waiting for?

Not only will you be able to stock up on last-minute summer meal ideas like this chili, but you’ll also get to deck out your home and yard with patio furniture, gardening tools, and even insulated wine tumblers so you can be sipping pretty all summer long.

