These Under $30 Waffle Makers Make the Cutest & Most Unique Shapes That Your Kids Will Love

Playing with your food normally isn’t allowed, but we’re making an exception for these amazing Waffle Wow! waffle makers. Unlike traditional round or square waffles, these make cute and unique waffle shapes that will make breakfast extra fun for kids. And right now, they are on sale on Amazon for under $30!

There are several options as part of the sale, including the Creepy Crawlers Waffle Maker

which makes a butterfly, ladybug, dragonfly, and other insects. Or the Kawaii Snacks Waffle Maker

makes mini pizza, tacos, and other yummy-looking food shapes. Each waffle maker makes different shapes in one go, so it doesn’t add too much time to your regular breakfast routine.

“We’re all about inspiring creativity and re-imagining breakfast so you can start every day with a smile,” stated the product description. And how could you not smile when eating one of these precious waffle shapes?

These cute waffle makers have overwhelmingly good reviews. One user wrote, “This is a fun way to get kids to eat their breakfast.” Another said, “I absolutely did not need a third waffle maker but am still absolutely in love with this. The shape sizes are perfect for my younger kids to eat with little help. Easily dippable without any cutting required.”

They are 25% off for just $29.95 for a limited time, so you’ll want to buy soon.

Your kids will bug out over this waffle maker

, which creates a bumblebee, dragonfly, butterfly, horned beetle, fly, and lightning bug. Serve with a side of syrup to dip it in.

Mini foods with cute faces? Your kids will love it! This waffle maker

is Kawaii snack-themed, and makes a taco, am avocado, an unicorn shake, a bubble tea, a pineapple, a pizza, and a bowl of ramen, complete with adorable eyes and smiles.

Go under the sea with this waffle maker

, including a crab, whale, starfish, shark, pufferfish, clam, and jellyfish. Wash the cute creatures with syrup, then enjoy!

