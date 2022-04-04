Giada De Laurentiis Just Posted a Pasta Recipe That Features a Sweet & Fruity Main Ingredient

Pasta baked with cheese, pasta tossed with shrimp, pasta served with meatballs — it’s all so good. If you want to be in buttery carb heaven this spring, you have to try the pasta recipe that Giada de Laurentiis just posted. Its main ingredient is something you’ve probably never had with noodles before, and it’ll make them taste so sweet and fruity!

Her pasta recipe is a recreation of the famous pasta served at Trattoria 4 Leoni in Florence, Italy, which is made with pears. De Laurentiis posted a picture of this cheesy dish on Instagram April 3, and it looks divine.

“We daydream so often about the pear pasta from Trattoria 4Leoni in Florence, that we decided to make it ourselves,” she captioned the photo. “Tap the profile link for our pear and cheese fiocchetti with asparagus cream sauce!”

The recipe, which is available on Giadzy, recommends using Giada’s fresh pasta dough to form the fiocchetti noodles. Luckily, forming the pasta doesn’t require any specials tools. Simply roll out the dough and use a cookie cutter or the rim of a glass to cut out circles. Then use your fingers to dab around the dough and to pinch the dough together after you add the filing.

Filling for this pasta recipe includes ricotta cheese, Pecorino Romano, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, one large pear, and more. After you’ve assembled the fiocchetti with the filling inside, boil them and place them in the creamy sauce, which is made with butter, flour, whole milk, grated nutmeg, and thin asparagus among other ingredients. When it’s finished, top with fresh basil and Parmesan. Serve with wine and chow down!

Read de Laurentiis’ Pear and Cheese Fiocchetti recipe here.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: