Giada De Laurentiis’ ‘Divine’ Italian Dessert Cocktail Has An Unexpected Twist To It

Even though it’s still cold out, that doesn’t mean we can’t treat ourselves to some sparkling Summer drinks now. Summer cocktails are a timeless tradition, giving us the feeling that warm times are right around the corner. Thanks to Giada De Laurentiis, we can treat ourselves to the perfect summer cocktail right now.

On April 2, De Laurentiis uploaded a video of a bubbling cocktail, topped with ice cream. Of course, this piqued our interest, so we ran to the post to see what this drink was! She posted it onto her page called @thegiadzy with the caption, “@Giadadelaurentiis’ take on Sgroppino, a Venetian dessert cocktail with lemon sorbetto. DIVINE. 🍋 Tap the link in our stories for the exact recipe!”

As De Laurentiis said, Sgroppino is a classic Venetian dessert cocktail, but she adds not only some citrusy ice cream to it but vodka as well. In the recipe, she claims the neutral taste of vodka “gives it that extra bit of a kick!” Sign us up.

The super-simple drink only takes five minutes to make, perfect for a mixology beginner looking to serve us something quick.

Now, De Laurentiis didn’t specify what type of vodka, so just grab whichever ones your favorite, along with some lemon sorbet and Prosecco Italian sparkling white wine, to name a couple.

This cocktail is super easy, only using three straightforward steps to create a perfect beverage!

For more of De Laurentiis’ mouth-watering recipes, from dinner to desserts, snag Everyday Italian: 125 Simple and Delicious Recipes on Amazon Kindle.

