Martha Stewart’s Three-Step Bundt Cake Recipe Is Both Scrumptious & Super Easy To Make For Any Celebration

Martha Stewart just revolutionized our dessert table for parties yet again with this simple, decadent bundt cake recipe.

On April 2, Stewart posted a mouth-watering snapshot of the newest bundt cake recipe on her Instagram. She posted the beautifully colored cake with the caption, “Verified For a little slice of heaven (or a big one!), bake up one of our irresistible Bundt cakes. Three flavor bombs come together to create this crowd-pleaser: nutty brown butter and tangy buttermilk in the batter, and spicy Kentucky bourbon in the glaze. Get the recipe at the link in bio! 📷: @stephenkentjohnson.”

This sumptuous cake is perfect for any beginner or the expert baker, only taking two hours total to recreate for any party. This bundt cake serves up to 12 people easily, so grab those ingredients. For the cake, you’re going to need to grab some all-purpose flour, vanilla extract, kosher salt, and sugar, to name a few. For the glaze, there are only a few ingredients, but the most important one is a quality Kentucky bourbon whiskey.

The three-step recipe may seem daunting at first, however, it’s anything but. For the cake, you start by brushing the Bundt cake pan with butter, and by the end, you’re baking it until it’s golden brown. As for the glaze, you start by melting the butter and end by slowly drizzling the decadent glaze over the golden cake.

Something to keep in mind is that you can store this cake for up to three days in an airtight container.

Get Stewart’s Kentucky Bourbon-Brown Butter Cake recipe here.

