Martha Stewart’s New Pasta Recipe Boasts An Ingredient That ‘Boosts Vitamin C & Fiber’

Martha Stewart’s newest pasta recipe is must-have, especially if you’re looking to add some vitamin C and fiber into your diet. Hint: there’s a lot of broccoli in this pasta dish.

On April 1, Stewart posted a photo of some delicious-looking pasta on her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “In this pasta bake, broccoli is the green machine responsible for adding that extra boost of vitamin C and fiber. But truth be told, it’s the creamy cheddar cheese sauce and smoky bacon folded in before baking that makes this dish an all-around crowd-pleaser.”

Yes, one of our favorite ingredients is poking its head into another recipe. We can’t help it. We love broccoli. Now, this pasta takes less than an hour to make from start to finish, prepping included, so it’s perfect for busy weeknights.

This recipe uses quite a bit of ingredients, so grab yourself a lot from the pantry. These ingredients include broccoli, artichoke hearts, all-purpose flour, white cheddar, bacon, and of course, pasta shells. Keep in mind that you can remove or replace the bacon for a vegetarian-friendly option.

The three-step recipe is quite simple, making this a great recipe for both beginners and experts. You start by cooking the pasta of your choice in salted, boiling water and end it by baking until it’s all golden and bubbling.

Get Stewart’s Baked Broccoli-and-Artichoke Shells recipe here.

