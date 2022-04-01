This Popular Brand of Peanut Butter Is Being Recalled for an Alarming Reason

Check the peanut butter in your pantry because it may not be safe to eat. Skippy Foods has issued a recall of some of their popular peanut butter for an alarming reason — it may contain steel fragments!

Hormel Foods, which owns the Skippy Foods brand, announced the recall of 9,353 cases or 161,192 total pounds of peanut butter on March 30 as it may contain small fragments of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), ingesting metal fragments could cause dental damage, laceration of the mouth or throat, or laceration or perforation of the intestine. No consumer reports of contaminated peanut butter have been made at this time.

The recalled peanut butter includes:

SKIPPY Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread

SKIPPY Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread

SKIPPY Creamy Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein

These all have used by dates of May 2023. No other sizes, varieties, or packaging configurations of SKIPPY peanut butter or peanut butter spreads are included in this recall. You can see more details and pictures of the recalled products here.

A statement from the company reads: “Skippy Foods, LLC, out of an abundance of caution and with an emphasis on the quality of its products, is issuing the recall to ensure that consumers are made aware of the issue. The manufacturing facility’s internal detection systems identified the concern.”

If you have any of the recalled peanut butters, return it to the retailer where it was purchased for an exchange or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779. You don’t want to risk consuming steel fragments, so be sure to check your peanut butter jars today!

