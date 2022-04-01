These New Cooler Backpacks at Target Are Perfect for Spring Picnics

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Going on a picnic is always a good idea — in theory. But lugging a bulky, heavy cooler around almost makes the experience more of a hassle than it’s worth. Especially if you want lunch on the beach or during a hike. Enter: Target’s new cooler backpacks!

Instagram user @target_junkie spotted these amazing bags at Target, designed by Kelly Ventura. They posted a video of the backpacks and matching cooler bags on March 26, which showed a variety of cute colors and designs that are perfect for spring!

“New Target arrivals! Spotted these new cooler bags by @kellyventuradesign,” they captioned the video. “The backpack holds up to 18 cans and the bag 16 cans! So many different prints available and perfect for outdoor fun!”

Grab one of these cute cooler backpacks at Target before your next picnic.

Kelly Ventura 12qt Backpack Cooler, $29.99 – Target

This cute cooler backpack comes in five cute colors. They are insulated, leak-proof, and easy to clean — perfect for any adventure. They can fit up to 18 cans inside or a picnic lunch and a few water bottles. Simply pack it, zip it, then adjust the straps to fit comfortably on your shoulders. Now you’re ready for anything.

Reviewers were mostly positive about the cooler backpack, with one mentioning they were “perfect for those soccer games to put a few Gatorades and snacks.” Another said, ”So far we are very happy with it…We get asked where we got this each time we used it. One happy camper!”

When it’s this easy to carry snacks and drinks, you’ll stay hydrated all summer!

